Teenager accused of ramming garda car ‘refused to get out of bed’ for court

Tom Tuite

A teenager accused of travelling in a stolen car which rammed a Garda vehicle carrying two female officers in Dublin refused to “get out of bed” to face a court hearing.

The Dublin Children’s Court heard the patrol car was rammed three times after they responded to a report about joyriders on September 19th, 2022.

The boy, 15, who remains on bail, is accused of being a passenger in two stolen cars on the day of the incidents. He was due to enter a plea but did not come to court.

His solicitor Peter Connolly told Judge Paul Kelly that according to the boy’s parents, “he is refusing to get out of bed this morning”. Mr Connolly added that the parents grew concerned about the boy recently.

However, the solicitor also pointed out that a good welfare report on the boy had been furnished to the court, and he pleaded with the judge not to issue a warrant.

The teen also had charges listed and another case later this week. Judge Kelly did not grant a garda’s request for a bench warrant and adjourned the case until Thursday.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media. The footage showed a collision between the patrol vehicle and another car cheered by on-lookers at Cherry Orchard Avenue and Cedarbrook Avenue.

Earlier, Detective Garda Michael McNulty said that after responding to a report of joyriders, the two female gardai were “rammed” by two Toyota Aquas.

The cars had been stolen within the previous 48 hours and were driven dangerously on the date of the incident,

“They proceeded to ram the patrol cars three times,” Detective McNulty had alleged, adding that the boy was a back-seat passenger.

The court has accepted jurisdiction for his case to remain in the Children’s Court.

However, it has yet to rule on the trial venue of two co-defendants who face a preliminary hearing in July on more serious charges.

They are accused of dangerous driving and endangerment of life by driving aggressively and colliding with the patrol car. It is alleged they intentionally or recklessly created a risk of death or serious harm.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has also recommended that those two co-defendants face trial in a higher court with broader sentencing powers.

The three boys must attend school or bail supervision programmes and remain contactable by mobile phone, and two must stay out of the Ballyfermot area.

In addition, the court has restricted them from contacting each other and warned them to be of good behaviour and not be in control of any motor vehicles.

Breaking bail terms risk them being held in custody. Until age 18, the law classes the defendants as children with a right to anonymity.

Two other boys avoided court prosecution by acceptance into the Garda juvenile youth diversion programme earlier.