Belfast city centre streets cordoned off after blaze in derelict building

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By Claudia Savage, PA

A number of roads in Belfast city centre have been closed due to a large fire.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at a derelict building in Samuel Street in the early hours of Wednesday.

The operation to douse the flames included six fire engines, two aerial appliances and 40 firefighters.

Closed roads include North Street, Millfield, Union Street, Royal Avenue, Gresham Street and Winetavern Street.

