Belfast city centre streets cordoned off after blaze in derelict building

By Claudia Savage, PA

A number of roads in Belfast city centre have been closed due to a large fire.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at a derelict building in Samuel Street in the early hours of Wednesday.

The operation to douse the flames included six fire engines, two aerial appliances and 40 firefighters.

NIFRS were called to a derelict building fire at Samuel Street Belfast 0240hrs on Wed 31 May. There are 6 Fire Appliances 2 Aerial Appliances & Command Support, 40 Firefighters & 8 Officers. Local residents are requested to keep windows closed. The incident is currently ongoing. pic.twitter.com/OZe1SdTUn7 — Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (@NIFRSOFFICIAL) May 31, 2023

Closed roads include North Street, Millfield, Union Street, Royal Avenue, Gresham Street and Winetavern Street.