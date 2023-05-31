Busy café creates parking problems at Duckett’s Grove

By Suzanne Pender

AN OVERFLOW car park is urgently needed at Duckett’s Grove, such is the enormous success of site’s new café.

At the May meeting of Carlow Municipal District, cllr Fergal Browne praised the enormous difference the arrival of the Lazy River Café has made to Duckett’s Grove in recent weeks, creating a terrific “energy and vibe around the place”.

“It’s unbelievable the difference; there’s busloads arriving, not to mind the huge number of locals going there … it’s been a great success,” said cllr Browne.

The success has increased the need for an overflow car park at Duckett’s Grove, with vehicles now forced to park along the narrow roadside.

“It’s something that really needs to be looked at,” said cllr Browne.

Cllr Tom O’Neill agreed that “the buzz at Duckett’s Grove is unbelievable”. He then paid tribute to the work of Dave Cowan and the staff of the Lazy River.

Town engineer Barry Knowles confirmed that the council has aware “there is an issue at Duckett’s Grove with car parking” and assured that officials will examine the issues and “will sort something out”.