Carlow’s loss is Mayo’s gain

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Pierce Kavanagh

By Suzanne Pender

“CARLOW’S loss is Mayo’s gain,” according to members of Carlow Municipal District, who bade a fond farewell last week to Pierce Kavanagh, economic development officer with Carlow Local Enterprise Office (LEO).

Cllr Tom O’Neill wished Pierce well as he moves from Carlow to a position in Mayo following five years with Carlow LEO.

“We wish him the best of luck in his new position,” said cllr O’Neill.

“Carlow’s loss is Mayo’s gain,” said mayor cllr Fintan Phelan, who thanked Pierce for his contribution to Carlow’s business community.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

CHAMPIONS! Magic moments in Croke Park as hurlers win Joe McDonagh Cup in nail-biting thriller

Wednesday, 31/05/23 - 9:53am

Busy café creates parking problems at Duckett’s Grove

Wednesday, 31/05/23 - 9:50am

Refugee numbers prompt upgrading of local parks

Wednesday, 31/05/23 - 9:48am