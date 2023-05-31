By Suzanne Pender

“CARLOW’S loss is Mayo’s gain,” according to members of Carlow Municipal District, who bade a fond farewell last week to Pierce Kavanagh, economic development officer with Carlow Local Enterprise Office (LEO).

Cllr Tom O’Neill wished Pierce well as he moves from Carlow to a position in Mayo following five years with Carlow LEO.

“We wish him the best of luck in his new position,” said cllr O’Neill.

“Carlow’s loss is Mayo’s gain,” said mayor cllr Fintan Phelan, who thanked Pierce for his contribution to Carlow’s business community.