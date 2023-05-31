CHAMPIONS! Magic moments in Croke Park as hurlers win Joe McDonagh Cup in nail-biting thriller

  • Home >
Wednesday, May 31, 2023

John Michael Nolan leads the celebrations after Carlow hurlers won the Joe McDonagh Cup in Croke Park on Saturday
Photo: INPHO/Tom Maher

By Kieran Murphy

LATE on Saturday night, Haymarket in Carlow town was filled to capacity for the arrival of the county’s hurling heroes who, earlier that evening, captured the Joe McDonagh Cup in magnificent style.

Addressing the huge crowd, Carlow’s winning captain Paul Doyle said: “We thrilled to see you all out here. It has been an honour to lead out this group of men every game this year and this is the pinnacle today: to lift the Joe McDonagh Cup in the Hogan Stand.”

Winning manager Tom Mullally may be a Kilkenny man, but on Saturday he was Carlow to his fingertips. “We are hugely proud and hugely honoured to represent the clubs in Carlow. Over the course of the year, our priority was this competition. The players on this podium deserve huge credit because they have represented Carlow to the best of their ability to come home as All-Ireland champions, and that is all we can ask.”

