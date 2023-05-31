Death notices and funeral arrangements for Co Carlow

Jamie Kelly

The Willows, Pollerton, Co. Carlow and late of Abbeylands, Castledermot, Co. Kildare, suddenly in Canada. Sadly missed by his loving parents Martin and Peg, brother Stephen and sister Tara, brother-in-law John, grandmother Eileen, aunts, uncles, nephew, nieces, cousins, relatives and many friends.

May Jamie Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Dunnes Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot on Monday, 5th June, from 1pm concluding at 9pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot on Tuesday for 11am Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in Coltstown Cemetery.

Jamie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following https://www.churchservices.tv/castledermot