Death notices for Co Carlow

May Myron (née Archbold)

74 New Oak Estate, Tullow Rd, Carlow and formerly of “The Gate Lodge”, Brownshill, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on May 30th, 2023, at her home.

Beloved wife of Liam, much loved mother of Liz, Sinead, Mark and Lorraine, adored grandmother of Kelly, Craig, Keenan, Ciara, Cian, Kalem and Kade and cherished great-grandmother of Jayden.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sons-in-law Liam and Bernard, brother Patrick, sisters Chrissie, Patricia and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, especially her close friend Margaret Nash.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

May’s funeral Mass will be live streamed from The Cathedral of the Assumption webcam

https://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team