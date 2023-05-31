Gardaí appeal for information over Kildare stabbing which injured two men

Kenneth Fox

Gardaí are appealing for information after two men were stabbed on Bridge Street, near the train station, in Kilcock on Tuesday morning around 11am.

Both men, one in his early 20s and a teenager, received stab wounds and were removed from the scene to Naas General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two men were arrested at the scene, one aged in his early 20s and a teenager, and were detained at a Garda station in the Kildare Division.

Both males have since been released without charge.

A file will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions, and a referral will be made to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme in respect of the juvenile male.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward.

Any road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were in the area of Bridge Street or the train station between 10.30am and 11.15am yesterday morning are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.