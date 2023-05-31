Man dies after jet ski incident in Co Clare

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

A body has been recovered from a lake in Co Clare following a jet ski incident.

Gardaí and other emergency services attended the scene of an incident in Lough Derg at Killaloe, Co Clare

Valentia Coast Guard coordinated a search-and-rescue operation in conjunction with gardaí and the National Ambulance Service.

The Shannon-based coast guard helicopter R115 and Killaloe Coast Guard Unit were sent to the scene.

While two people were able to make their way to shore, the Department of Transport said a male did not.

Following a further search, his body was recovered and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Irish Coast Guard extended its sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased.