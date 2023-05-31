New residents in Ireland celebrate Africa Day in style

By Elizabeth Lee

MUSIC, singing, dancing, the smell of wonderful food wafting through the air, the sound of children laughing and playing and the hum of conversations taking place – that’s what Africa Day was like when celebrations took place in Carlow town and Baltinglass on 25 May.

Every year, that date is designated for people to celebrate African culture across the world. It’s a chance for people to come together and celebrate the diversity of the vast and varied continent.

In Potato Market, Carlow, a family fun day was held where there were drumming workshops, musical performances, a food market and African Fashion. There was also an exhibition to celebrate 60 years of the African Union in The Exchange community space as people from across the African continent came together to meet Carlovians.

In Baltinglass, residents from Slaney Court, a set of apartments in the town, organised a barbecue and party beside the River Slaney. The barbecue featured homemade curries, salads, breads and meats, while the kids splashed and had water fights in the nearby pond. Native African dress and music added to the atmosphere.

Many of African families are originally from Zambia, Somalia, Congo, South Africa and Nigeria, while others who live in Baltinglass were from Afghanistan, Syria and Palestine, most of whom arrived last summer.

Wassila Aliane from Algeria has been living in Co Wicklow for the past six years and is a manager, along with Martina Kennedy, of Slaney Court.

She said that the families have settled in brilliantly in Baltinglass, especially the children, who are now involved in the local GAA club as well as playing soccer and basketball, while many of the adults are involved in the local Tidy Towns group.

“The people of Baltinglass are very welcoming, we’ve never had any problems. Our children are making friends in school and are being invited to birthday parties. We wanted to organise this event for people to meet up with locals,” said Wassila.