Refugee numbers prompt upgrading of local parks

By Suzanne Pender

THE welcome Carlow has extended to arrivals from Ukraine and other countries will see significant improvements at Hanover Park and Oak Park Forest Park.

At last week’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, town engineer Barry Knowles confirmed that funding from the Community Recognition Fund 2023 will be used at both locations to enhance and improve facilities at these popular amenities.

Co Carlow received just under €940,000 for enhancement works under the first-ever Community Recognition Fund, with enhancement works to Ballon Community Buildings Infrastructure Project receiving €300,000.

Investment in parks and open spaces at Hanover Park received €180,000, to include a natural playground and obstacle course, along with €150,000 to Oak Park Forest Park.

Mr Knowles stated that work at Oak Park Forest Park will include improvements to the playground, fencing and the “installation of an amenity area close to the car park”.

Cllr Tom O’Neill welcomed the Community Recognition Fund, adding that it was “great to see the money being spent and the work being done”.

Cllr Andrea Dalton welcomed the introduction of an outdoor basketball court at Hanover Park, adding that it is a “thriving sport in Carlow, with Carlow Basketball Club enjoying great success”.