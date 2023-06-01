Call for more lifebuoys and safe-swim signage

INCREASED patrols of the River Barrow, ensuring lifebuoys are available and clear messaging about where it’s safe to swim, are a must across the county this summer.

That was the message from cllr Adrienne Wallace at last week’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

Cllr Wallace remarked on the recent fine weather, stating that the message needed to go out that it is not safe to swim in the area of Carlow Town Park. Cllr Wallace referred to the familiar sight of people jumping from the pedestrian bridge during the summer months and urged the council to increase patrols to warn people of the dangers.

“We need to let people know they shouldn’t be swimming there, or have better signage,” she said.

“Can we make sure all the lifebuoys are accessible and in working order?” added cllr Wallace.

Director of services Kieran Cullinane said that the provision of lifebuoys and inspecting them was within the remit of Carlow County Council. He confirmed that patrols were carried out in designated swimming areas, of which there are three along the River Barrow in Co Carlow.

“The areas outside those designated areas are not recommended for swimming,” he said.

Cllr Ken Murnane pointed out that the “busiest spot in Carlow for swimming was Milford”, adding that it was getting more popular every year and needed increased patrols.

Senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy reiterated that areas where lifeguards are on patrol are designated safe to swim, adding that Milford would be assessed.