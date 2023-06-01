Carlow’s African community celebrates world Africa Day with style and fun

MUSIC, singing, dancing, the smell of wonderful food wafting through the air, the sound of children laughing and playing and the hum of conversations taking place – that’s what Africa Day was like when celebrations took place in Carlow town and Baltinglass on 25 May.

Every year, that date is designated for people to celebrate African culture across the world. It’s a chance for people to come together and celebrate the diversity of the vast and varied continent.

In Potato Market, Carlow, a family fun day was held where there were drumming workshops, musical performances, a food market and African Fashion. There was also an exhibition to celebrate 60 years of the African Union in The Exchange community space as people from across the African continent came together to meet Carlovians.