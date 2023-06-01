Consider all options before attending A&E at St Luke’s Hospital this bank holiday weekend

By Suzanne Pender

AHEAD of the June Bank Holiday Weekend, St Luke’s General Hospital, Carlow/Kilkenny wants to remind the public of all their treatment options before attending the Emergency Department (ED) at the hospital.

St Luke’s Hospital urges all patients, where appropriate, to consult with their GP or Caredoc prior to attending the ED. The emergency department will continue to deal with all medical emergencies.

Similar to many emergency departments across the country, St Luke’s General Hospital’s emergency department is extremely busy, with high numbers of patients attending, many are presenting with complex needs requiring admission.

The hospital says that some patients may experience very long wait times in the AMAU/emergency department. However, as always, staff will prioritise the sickest patients and most urgent cases for treatment and care.

“We’re coming into summer. That means trampoline and sunstroke season,” said Niamh Lacey, hospital GM.

“We’re asking people firstly to look after yourselves so you don’t need medical attention. However, if you require care, please contact your GP or local pharmacy first. And if you require emergency treatment, ring 112/999 or attend our emergency department.”

Hospital management would like to thank the public for their support and understanding during this period.

Pharmacists (https://www.hse.ie/eng/services/list/2/pharmacy/),

GP (https://www2.hse.ie/services/find-a-gp/)

Caredoc out-of-hours service: https://www.caredoc.ie or phone 0818 300365 or 059 9138100.