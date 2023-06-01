  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Council says good weather having impact as Dublin labelled ‘filthy and manky’

Council says good weather having impact as Dublin labelled ‘filthy and manky’

Thursday, June 01, 2023

James Cox

Dublin City Council has said there has been extra pressure on the city’s waste management services because of the good weather.

It comes after a councillor claimed the city is looking “filthy and manky” as large crowds gather in areas like the Grand Canal.

Six extra bins are going to be put in place around Portobello and more staff will be working in the area on Friday evening.

Dublin City Councillor Mannix Flynn claims outdoor dining is contributing to the dirt.

Mr Flynn told Newstalk: “Publicans refuse completely to clean outside of their pubs, particularly those that have outdoor dining.

“You’d want to be taking your life into your own hands in some of the locations where there is outdoor dining. I was down in Baggot Street recently – and I have photographs to prove it – it was absolutely filthy… and again, there’s no proper cleaning of the streets.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

President Higgins warns planet is ‘in peril’ as he launches gardening festival

Thursday, 01/06/23 - 1:55pm

Gardaí and Interpol take part in operation targeting human trafficking

Thursday, 01/06/23 - 1:03pm

Taoiseach says he respects Dáil vote on scrapping three-day abortion waiting period

Thursday, 01/06/23 - 1:00pm