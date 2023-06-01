Death notices for Co Carlow

Val Bradley

Barrowford, Athy, Co. Kildare passed away peacefully on 1st June, 2023. Predeceased by his parents Ellen and Andrew. Sadly, missed by his wife Angela, son Michael, daughter-in-law Deborah, sisters Lena, Betty and Gretta, brothers Alec and Paddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Val will repose at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Mount Hawkins (R14 NX80) on Friday, 2nd June, between 5pm and 7pm with rosary at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 3rd June at 11am in St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy. Funeral mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link Here. Followed by committal service in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 1.30pm.

A special mention of thanks for the wonderful care given to Val by the Palliative Care Team in Athy, Dr Kidney, Barrowview Medical practice, carers Lorraine and Jennifer, Naas Hospital and the team at St. Bridget’s Hospice, The Curragh.