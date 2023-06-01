Extraordinary young people are recognised at Garda Youth Awards

By Elizabeth Lee

NOT all superheroes live in the Marvel universe, and they don’t wear capes either!

The people who risk their lives to save others, or those who do extraordinary things to help their friends and neighbours, are often to be found in their own community. That came across loud and clear when the local gardaí held their annual youth awards recently in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Carlow to celebrate and honour the achievements of young people across counties Carlow and Kilkenny.

Eight awards were presented to outstanding young individuals who, by their presence, make their community a better place to live, or have shown determination in their own lives. The award winners are all aged between 13 and 21, after being picked from a pool of nominees.

Brave Miley Doran from Carlow won the Individual Award. In June 2021, Miley was fishing in the town park when he saw a woman and child in serious difficulty in the river. Without thought for his own safety, Miley jumped into the water and brought the two people to safety. When satisfied that they were okay and being minded by other members of the public, Miley quietly slipped away and went home. He did not tell anyone about his selfless act, not even when he was challenged as to why he was coming home soaking wet and leaving wet footprints all over the clean floor!

Miley’s family were alerted to his bravery by a friend, who had seen a post on social media thanking Miley. His action has led to a greater emphasis being placed on water safety and an increase in lifebuoys on the Barrow Track. He is directly responsible for saving the lives of two people.

The Special Achievement Award was presented to twin sisters Sarah and Rachel Bello. Sixteen-year-old Sarah and Rachel Bello from Carlow were born with a rare, incurable blood disorder, common in people of African/Caribbean background, called Sickle Cell Anaemia, which causes extreme tiredness, excruciating bone pain and severe infection, requiring regular and frequent hospitalisations. These stays in hospital have resulted in the girls feeling isolated and lonely. They have missed a lot of school but still complete their school work and achieve in their exams.

They are involved in groups and organisations within their community, playing an active part in Comhairle na nÓg, which gives a voice to young people to influence county councils and local government. They volunteer with Barretstown camp for sick children, where they themselves have been going since they were very young. They also volunteer in their church, working with both the adults and children. They have also worked with Carlow Regional Youth Services in the summer camps and after-schools programme.

Throughout their volunteering, they have affected many young people and adults alike with their bright personalities, their kindness and sense of humour.

The Community Safety Award was won by a group of students from St Leo’s College Carlow, The Young Social Innovators, with a project called ‘The Thrill Can Kill’. The Young Social Innovators are a group of transition year students who have volunteered their time to design and run a successful poster campaign within their school, community and on social media, highlighting the issue of drug misuse. Their project tackled the issue of drug misuse and the resulting harm.

They educated their peers both in St Leo’s, the neighbouring CBS school and in the wider community through a campaign in Fairgreen Shopping Centre. Through the Thrill can Kill website, Instagram and TikTok accounts they have reached thousands of people. One TikTok alone had 77,000 views.

The girls created a short drama and spoke powerfully about drug prevention to hundreds of other TY students from around the southeast. The group worked in partnership with Carlow Regional Youth Services, Cuan Mhuire Rehabilitation Centre and An Garda Síochána. They have promoted a hugely positive image of young people in the community.

These award winners will now go forward to the National Garda Youth Awards, which will take place later this year.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Sally McDonald. Sally, a mother of four and grandmother of 15, has been a life-force in youth affairs in Carlow for decades.

She started life as a physical education and gymnastics teacher in primary schools in Carlow, then recognised the importance of St Catherine’s Training Centre and became its PE and general studies teacher. She spent some very happy times as the substitute teacher in St Lazerian’s Special School.

The necessity for a school gym for the girls in St Leo’s College, Carlow became a passion project for Sally as she recognised the importance of keeping girls involved in and engaged with sport.

She has always been an active volunteer in the community, co-ordinating the annual Easter Fun Week for more than 30 years. This was a week of sessional activities that children could sign up for, at minimal cost. She was also part of the Annual Children’s Day in St Patrick’s College for over 20 years. She has been a volunteer in Community Games at area and county level and more recently has been actively involved in the Carlow Pride Festival, promoting Pride work through school visits, media articles and fundraising.

The welfare of young people has always been her focus. Long before career guidance advice was provided in schools, Sally offered such a service, helping hundreds of young people to complete college or training applications. This was all pre-CAO and she was determined that young people would have a choice in their further education or training.

Her 15 grandchildren are now the beneficiaries of all her knowledge and good work. She epitomises the phrase ‘a zest for life’ and has spent her entire adult life working for the betterment of all the children of Carlow.

Ashai Solari Fernandez scooped the district award for Co Carlow. Ashai is a young person who struggled with talking to people her own age. Following a diagnosis of ASD, Ashai founded the ASD STEAM group in Carlow Regional Youth Services’ teenage space The Vault.

Soon after, Ashai joined Comhairle na nÓg, the local youth council that gives young people the opportunity to be involved in the development of local services and policies.

Ashai singlehandedly wrote, directed and produced a short documentary film about autistic shutdown, which was submitted to the Cinematic Youth Filmmakers 2022 competition. It highlighted the response to reaching crisis point.

Ashai has encouraged others to be proud of and empowered by their autism. She leads by example, always willing to play a leading part and sharing her joy with all. She acts without ego or bias and makes all tasks full of laughter.