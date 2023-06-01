  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Galway-based Ex Ordo to create 50 new jobs with €2.8m investment

Galway-based Ex Ordo to create 50 new jobs with €2.8m investment

Thursday, June 01, 2023

Muireann Duffy

A Galway-based company has announced it is to create 50 new jobs as part of a $3 million (€2.8 million) investment.

Ex Ordo, a scholarly conference management solutions company, said the jobs will be added over the next three years.

The firm added the funding will be used to enhance their conference platform and strengthen their sales and customer support teams.

Describing scholarly events as the “true social network of academia”, the company’s chief executive Paul Killoran said the investment will allow Ex Ordo to “accelerate the development of our platform’s capabilities, including the development of a powerful open API”.

He said it will also help them expand their customer-facing teams in North America.

Chief executive of Enterprise Ireland, which is part of the investment team, Leo Clancy said the agency is “proud to back” Ex Ordo.

“It is creating a world-renowned brand in its specific area of focus and has a clear growth path for the coming years.

“This growth will support the creation of high-quality, rewarding careers in the West of Ireland and Enterprise Ireland looks forward to being with Ex Ordo on this journey,” he added.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Ireland lagging behind on nicotine restrictions, says Minister of State

Thursday, 01/06/23 - 11:58am

Over 290 complaints lodged over taxis not accepting card payments

Thursday, 01/06/23 - 11:55am

Evelyn Cusack retires after 42 years with Met Éireann

Thursday, 01/06/23 - 11:38am