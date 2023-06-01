  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí and Interpol take part in operation targeting human trafficking

Gardaí and Interpol take part in operation targeting human trafficking

Thursday, June 01, 2023

Kenneth Fox

A large-multi agency operation involving An Garda Síochána and Interpol was staged last month, targeting human trafficking for sexual exploitation, forced criminality and forced begging.

Gardaí, in addition to international law enforcement agencies, were involved in Operation Global Chain which was staged between May 8th and 12th, coordinated by Inerpol and led by Frontex, the European border agency.

In Ireland, a number of premises were inspected in counties in Monaghan, Louth and Dublin, while monitoring was also carried out at Dublin and Cork airports and Dublin Port where authorities spoke to a number of potential victims of human trafficking.

Gardaí said a number of women were identified as working in the sex industry and were provided with information on the Organised Prostitution Investigation Unit and the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit.

Gardaí said efforts to protect victims of human trafficking will continue, adding the force will continue to work closely with Europol on the matter.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

President Higgins warns planet is ‘in peril’ as he launches gardening festival

Thursday, 01/06/23 - 1:55pm

Council says good weather having impact as Dublin labelled ‘filthy and manky’

Thursday, 01/06/23 - 1:37pm

Taoiseach says he respects Dáil vote on scrapping three-day abortion waiting period

Thursday, 01/06/23 - 1:00pm