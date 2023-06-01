Plan your best day out at Bord Bia Bloom

Bord Bia Bloom returns to the Phoenix Park, Dublin, today Thursday (June 1st) with a vibrant mix of beautiful blooms, tasty treats, and engaging entertainment for visitors of all ages.

The festival takes place across 70 acres of the Phoenix Park with more than 100,000 visitors expected to attend the show over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Laura Douglas, Head of Bord Bia Bloom offers advice on how to make the most of your Bord Bia Bloom experience: “After months of planning and weeks of building, we’re all set to bring you five fantastic days in the Phoenix Park. We’ve put together really useful guides on the Bord Bia Bloom website to allow you to plan your trip and see what’s on each day. You’ll find site maps and a listing of events and features for all the family. It’s a great resource to make sure you don’t miss out on your favourite entertainers, speakers, chefs, gardens, or exhibitors.”

The Bord Bia Bloom website (BordBiaBloom.com) also has advice on how to get to the site. Laura added: “We encourage those who can to walk or cycle, but for those traveling from further afield, there are free, regular shuttle buses from near Heuston Station, ideally located to serve public transport links.”

Walking or public transport

Chesterfield Avenue is the Pedestrian Entrance to Bord Bia Bloom, and whether entering the park from the Parkgate Street, White’s Gate (pedestrian only) or Castleknock Gate, it is a 25 minute walk. The free shuttle buses depart from Parkgate Street.

Bike or car

For traffic coming from the city centre, there are three suitable entrances to the park: the Main Gate off Parkgate Street, the Cabra Gate via Blackhorse Avenue or the North Circular Gate. Traffic coming via the M50 or north of the city can take the Ashtown, Castleknock, Knockmaroon or Chapelizod Gates.

Once you enter the Phoenix Park, follow the signs for the nearest car park. There are two car parks at Bord Bia Bloom, a green and a red, both costing €5 per day. Disabled car parking is available in both car parks, close to the entrances. Parking can be pre-booked on Ticketmaster with tickets valid for either car park. For cyclists, it’s possible to cycle right up to both entrances and park in the expanded cycle parks.

Be sun smart

The Met Éireann forecast for the ‘Bloom’ bank holiday weekend promises sunny conditions and highs of up to 18 degrees Celsius. The Marie Keating Foundation, which is back at Bloom with the ‘Catching Cancer Early’ Garden designed by Robert Moore, recommends we all follow the SunSmart Code:

Slop on sunscreen with a good UV rating. Look for factor 30+ for adults and 50+ for kids. Slip on sun-protective clothing. This helps to reduce the impact of the sun’s rays on unprotected skin. Slap on a wide-brimmed hat. This helps to protect the skin on your face and neck from direct sun exposure and will help to reduce your risk of skin cancer. Slide on sunglasses. Protect your eyes from the sun’s glare by sliding on a pair of sunglasses with UV protection. Seek shade. This is especially important if you are outdoors between the hours of 11am and 3pm when the sun is at its peak.

Finally, Laura added her last minute tips for Bord Bia Bloom: “Aside from sunscreen, my top three essentials are a reusable water bottle to fill up at our water filling stations, comfortable shoes and clothing so you can walk around and see as much as possible, and a blanket for moments to sit and relax.”

Tickets

Tickets can be pre-purchased at BordBiaBloom.com priced from €25 per person and two children under 16 can attend for free with every adult ticket purchased. Tickets are also available for purchase at the two entrances.

