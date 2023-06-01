Sunday Mass in sunny Spain raises €1.8k for Barretstown

By Suzanne Pender

FR TOM O’Byrne, Carlow Cathedral administrator, celebrated a unique Sunday Mass recently as fans of Derek Ryan gathered for a country music festival in Torremolinos.

The Mass garnered the support of generous fans, raising €1,790 in the collection to benefit Barretstown Children’s Charity.

In the Alcazara ballroom of the Sol Principe Hotel, Fr Byrne celebrated Mass for 450 people, who heard a sermon on reflection and thanksgiving. Music played a major role in the Mass, with Derek Ryan, members of his band Enda Dempsey and Ray McLoughlin as well as special guests Des Willoughby, Olivia Douglas and John McNicholl providing a special musical feast of hymns and inspirational songs.

Beat in the Heat, a six-day music holiday, drew Derek Ryan fans from Ireland and the UK to the sunny shores of Malaga. The festival showcased an impressive line-up of leading artists such as Philomena Begley, Declan Nerney and Johnny Brady.

Attendees enjoyed a jam-packed programme of daily poolside entertainment, dance lessons and a packed evening of dancing and late-night bar entertainment, which included his brother Adrian on one of the nights.

KCLR presenter James Lakes was MC each night and broadcast his weekly radio show live from the festival.

During the Mass, Fr O’Byrne seized the opportunity to shed light on the invaluable work of Barretstown Children’s Charity. He asked the congregation to consider the families back home, who may not have the means to experience a holiday like the fortunate attendees. Shortly after his heartfelt words, the collection was taken up, resulting in the impressive sum being raised.

Barretstown Children’s Charity is dedicated to providing free, specially-designed camps and programmes for children and families facing serious illnesses.

The demand for Derek Ryan’s first music holiday was so popular that fans from far and wide secured the 450 available spots months in advance. Details for the 2024 trip were unveiled on the opening day, resulting in a frenzy of reservations for next year’s event from 9 to 15 May.

Derek continues to reign over the Irish country music scene, capping off his most successful concert tour with numerous sell-out shows. Upon his return from Spain, he will embark on a summer filled with festival appearances and dances, and he will even find time to return to the studio to record new material.