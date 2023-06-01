What the papers say: Thursday’s front pages

Thursday, June 01, 2023

Corporation tax receipts, plans to redevelop Cork’s docklands and the death of a young man in a jet ski accident in Co Clare are covered on the front pages of Thursday’s national newspapers.

The Irish Times leads with data from the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC), which found that just three corporate groups are estimated to account for around a third of all corporation tax receipts in the State.

Meanwhile, both the Irish Examiner and the Echo report on a go-ahead for plans to redevelop Cork’s docklands after an appeal was withdrawn.

The Irish Independent‘s headline reads: ‘FAI Cup deal clears €6.5m Delaney sponsorship debt’, while the Irish Daily Star reports on the inquest into a murder-suicide in Co Kerry.

The Irish Daily Mirror reports on the death of a young man following an incident with a jet ski in Killaloe, Co Clare.

Finally, the Irish Daily Mail reads: ‘Care crisis amid wave of nursing home closures’.

In Britain, there is little consensus on the front of Thursday’s papers as a wide range of stories battle for attention.

Only two titles agree on the main story of the day with the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror both focusing on the continuing drama around ITV’s This Morning.

The Daily Mail describes the programme as being in “meltdown” as it says ITV has been forced to order an inquiry into the Phillip Schofield scandal.

And the Mirror tells of “ITV fury” as the company called in a barrister to review the affair.

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages make the front of The Independent, which says he has handed them over unredacted to the Covid-19 inquiry and calls on current UK prime minister Rishi Sunak to force the Cabinet Office to follow suit.

Mr Sunak also features on the front of The Daily Telegraph which says more than 50 Conservative MPs are calling on him to scrap the “morally wrong” inheritance tax.

And Mr Sunak is at the centre of The Times front page which says he will target Turkey and Bulgaria as he urges European leaders to tackle immigration.

There is more politics in the i, which says Labour’s new policies would cost the same as a 3p increase in income tax.

The Metro focuses on leading British politicians and officials being regarded as “legitimate” targets by Russia due to their support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers feature on the front of The Guardian, but the lead concentrates on university vice-chancellors calling for a review of the “broken funding model”.

The Sun turns its attention to Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who it says will stop appearing in front of television cameras to tell their tale.

And there is more royal news on the front of the Daily Star which says Henry VIII was not a “wrong ‘un”.

The Daily Express looks ahead to Saturday’s Derby, saying animal activists are planning to disrupt the race at Epsom.

And the Financial Times concentrates on the $7.5 billion-valuation target of the world’s largest natural soda-ash producer when it floats in London.

