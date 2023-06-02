Ballon family to run mini-marathon in memory of much-loved son

By Elizabeth Lee

MORE than 20 members of Manus Ward’s family will take part in the VHI Women’s Mini-Marathon to mark the day he would have turned 15. The family will come together on Sunday 4 June to raise vital funds for Barretstown to remember the much-loved Ballon schoolboy, whose life was cut all too short earlier this year.

His parents Ann and Bernard Ward told how Manus, alongside his brothers Oisin and Conal, had enjoyed spending time at Barretstown after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Barretstown is a specially-designed camp in Co Kildare that provides therapeutic recreation programmes for children with serious and often life-threatening illnesses.

“They have wonderful memories of their time there together. It’s a place that allows children to forget their daily challenges, as medical services are available on site, which allows them to have as normal a break as possible,” said his mother Ann.

“As the marathon lands on Manus’s first birthday after his passing, we felt it would be a lovely tribute to a boy that enjoyed life to the full and would use any reason to pull people together. It is a chance for us to give back to some of the charities that supported us through his illness and helped make special memories for him.

“All of his aunties from both the Ward and Malone families, and cousins, will be taking part in the mini-marathon. We’d love if people would join in our fundraising drive for Manus and for Barretstown. You can be assured the monies raised will have a real impact on children with serious illnesses.”

To join in the fundraising drive, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ManusWard.