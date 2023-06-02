Bank holiday weekend set to be a scorcher with highs of 25 degrees

Kenneth Fox

Met Éireann is forecasting a sunny bank holiday weekend with highs of 25 degrees in some places.

Saturday will be another dry, warm day with plenty of sunshine. A little cloud will bubble up at times through the afternoon, Met Éireann said.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 24 degrees generally, coolest in the east and warmest in the west, all in a light to moderate easterly breeze.

Met Éireann said high pressure will continue to dominate Irish weather with largely dry conditions and plenty of sunshine.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry with just some patchy cloud at times.

Highest temperatures ranging from 18 degrees in the east to 24 or 25 degrees in the west and southwest with light to moderate easterly winds.

Bank holiday Monday will be largely dry and sunny though cloud will build at times bringing the chance of isolated light showers, most likely in the north.

It will noticeably milder in the east than previous days, with highest temperatures ranging from 19 or 20 degrees in the north and east to 25 degrees in the west and southwest.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see very little change with mostly dry and sunny weather.

There will be some cloud at times bringing with it a few light showers. Highest temperatures of 19 to 24 or 25 degrees in mostly light easterly or variable breezes.

Forecasters said not much change is expected for the rest of the week. It will stay largely dry and mild with plenty of sunshine as high pressure remains nearby.