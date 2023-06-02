Death notices for Co Carlow

Josie (Jo) O’Neill (née Rogers)

Barnhill, Castledermot, Kildare / Carlow Town, Carlow

In the gentle care of Nursing and Palliative Care team in Naas Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Mickie,sister Eileen, brothers Pat and Jim and her parents Paddy and Elizabeth. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Betty, Rosie and Hilda and son Willie, son-in-law Oliver and daughter-in-law Brenda, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Shelia,Nell, Bridie and Chrissie, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of friends.

MAY JOSIE REST IN PEACE.

Reposing at her home (R14K773) on Saturday from 12noon with Rosary at 8pm. Prayers on Sunday in her home at 1:45pm followed by Requiem Mass to celebrate the life of Jo at The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot on Sunday 4th at 2:30pm followed by Burial In Coltstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please and Donations, if desired, to Athy Day Care Centre. Donations Box in Church.