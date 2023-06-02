High achievers honoured at MD awards in Bagenalstown 

*Full gallery of photos in next week’s paper

By Elizabeth Lee

SPORTS teams, a charity organisation and individuals who have shown great strength and courage were among the winners of this year’s cathaoirleach awards in Bagenalstown Municipal District. Cathaoirleach Arthur McDonald presented awards to the winners at a recent ceremony in McGrath Hall, Bagenalstown.

“It was an absolute honour for us to present these awards and I do mean ‘us’ because I presented them on behalf of our community,” cllr McDonald told ***The Nationalist***. “These people are unique in what they have achieved or contributed to our society. We’re only a small community where everyone knows everyone else, so we know and appreciate what these people have achieved.”

There were moments of great pride and some poignancy when the awards were presented, not least when John Hughes’s daughter Yvonne accepted an award on his behalf. John was hugely involved in many aspects of Bagenalstown life, including the GAA, the St Patrick’s Day parade, McGrath Hall and the local lotto. Despite suffering from ill health in recent times, John was determined to live his life as best he could and did so with gusto and great humour. Sadly, just two weeks before the awards ceremony, John passed away, but not before he was informed of his nomination.

“John was a great friend of mine; he was delighted with the nomination,” said cllr McDonald.

Oisín Kelly from Borris was another winner who shows great strength and bravery despite living with a debilitating health condition. He was especially commended for his personal resilience and promotion of a blood donation campaign ‘Every Drop Counts, I know’, having experienced the importance of blood donation at first hand.

Businessman Victor Treacy from Bagenalstown, who founded an international shipping company, was also honoured. The 87-year-old was there in person and was delighted with the local recognition. Cllr McDonald said: “He is a great asset to our community and has shown great commitment in the provision of employment here.”

Jimmy Doyle picked up the award on behalf of the Carlow to Cork Tractor Run Club. The charity organisation has been in existence for almost 20 years and during that time has raised much-need funds for Crumlin Children’s Hospital. The club hopes to break the €500,000 mark this year.

Sixteen-year-old sports star Chloe Black, also from Bagenalstown, trained hard and her commitment to sport has paid off with her winning gold at the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) Antalya Open Cup in Turkey. “She’s a remarkable young woman,” said cllr McDonald.

Two sports teams were also recognised for their achievements over the past year. Borris Vocational School’s under-16 junior camogie team reached the All-Ireland final – “An amazing achievement for the team,” said cllr McDonald.

And the wonderful achievement of Coláiste Aindriú’s under-16 soccer team in winning the KCETB schools final was acknowledged when the players were presented with an award.

“We had a wonderful evening at the awards,” said cllr McDonald. “I thoroughly enjoyed presenting them. It’s a very special event.”