Launch of Gordon Bennett Race Heritage Videos – ‘How Ireland Saved Motor Sport’

Visual Arts Centre, Carlow

Two heritage videos telling the story of the Gordon Bennett Race will be launched by Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan in the Visual, Carlow on Friday 16 June 2023 at 7.30pm.

The videos tell the story of ‘How Ireland Saved Motor Sport’ in two parts and were researched and produced by Blake and Bailey Video Production with funding from the Heritage Council under the Heritage Plan Fund. The video will be of great interest to motoring enthusiasts, historians and anyone who loves a good story and are the result of a collaboration between the Heritage Offices of Carlow, Kildare and Laois County Councils.

With videography from the Gordon Bennett Classic Race as it follows the route between the counties of Laois, Carlow and Kildare, archival photographs of the race and the intrigued crowds that watched along the route from some precarious vantage points to interviews in the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart this is a story that covers generations and will now be told for future generations.

The Heritage Officer in Kildare County Council, Bridget Loughlin said: “If I can speak for all the Heritage Officers, we were really pleased with the quality of the video and delighted to see such collaboration between neighbouring County Councils to support this unique story, that saved motor sport but also put Ireland into an international focus as accommodated the necessary requests to enable the race be run’.

The official launch of the heritage videos is open to the public but booking is essential, this is a free event to attend. Those wishing to attend the first public showing can book their free ticket by contacting VISUAL’s Box Office on 059 9172400 or through the website – visualcarlow.ie.