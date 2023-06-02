New drinking fountains on the way for Carlow towns

By Suzanne Pender

NEW UV-protected drinking water fountains will be installed near Carlow Town Bus Park and in Tullow and Bagenalstown as part of a council initiative. Senior engineer Orla Barret confirmed at last week’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District that Uisce Éireann (formerly Irish Water) had agreed to install three drinking water units in Co Carlow, one for each municipal district – Carlow, Tullow and Bagenalstown.

The Carlow unit will be installed close to Carlow Bus Park, servicing both the bus park and Hanover Park.

Ms Barrett stated that traditionally drinking water fountains were a significant investment and presented a “huge issue” when it came to maintenance. However, new solar-powered fountains containing UV disinfectant facilities are now available.

The drinking water fountains promote the use of public water and are aimed at reducing the use of plastics.

Ms Barrett stated that the tender to instal the unit will be out shortly and she expect it to be in place “in the next two months”.

Mayor of Carlow cllr Fintan Phelan described it as a “fantastic initiative”, which reduced plastic waste but was also convenient, with people encouraged to refill their water bottles.

Cllr Tom O’Neill paid tribute to the mayor, who had brought forward a motion on the issue of the drinking water fountains and spearheaded the initiative.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace also welcomed the fountain, but asked if a second water fountain could be placed at the Liberty Tree, where there’s already water access.

Cllr Fergal Browne reflected that “things really do come full circle”, thinking of the water pumps from times past.

Ms Barrett confirmed that the council would be looking at other options for water-drinking fountains, but added that it was “not always as easy, as there’s a tap there”.