New film on Blackstairs folklore to be screened at Carlow Arts Festival

Film poster for Legends of the Mountains

By Elizabeth Lee

A NEW short film on the history and folklore surrounding Cahir’s Den in the Blackstairs mountains by Nuala Dalton will be screened for the first time at Carlow Arts Festival on Sunday 11 June at 7.30pm.

Nuala is a native of south Carlow and previously made a short film on local farmers Tommy Ryan and Martin Shannon. That short went on to be selected by more than 20 film festivals. Her interest in local heritage continues with ***Legends of the Mountains***.

For centuries, folktales have carried stories of a den in the mountains, whether the stories featured an outlaw, a supernatural being or an event happening near the location … they kept alive a connection to what was an ancient, sacred site. In this short film, local actors recount excerpts of these tales, and three historians share the historical context through which the stories emerged.

The film features historians Kevin Whelan, director of Dublin Global Gateway – University of Notre Dame; Dr Coleman A Dennehy, DKIT; and John Stocks Powell. Scripted retellings are performed by Killoughternane Drama Group members Jim Quirke, Breda Flood, Tina Kavanagh, Michael Nolan and Seán Ryan.

The film has been selected for screening at the Mestia International Short and Mountain Film Festival, Georgia in August 2023 and is supported by Creative Ireland and Carlow County Council Arts Office.

Nuala would like to thank all who supported her in the making of the film including:

Dr Séamus O’Murchú for his support of the project and insight into the history of the area. To Anthony Dalton camera and Fiach Byrne sound assistant, To project supporters Jim Quirke Killoughternane Hall, Ann Whitford Rathanna Hall; for locations Mick Quirke, Frank O’Connell, Tom Foley; to John Kelly Carlow Historical and Archae Soc., PJ Goode, Sinead Holland Laois Local Studies, Aileen Nolan Carlow Arts, Turtle Bunbury, and to the Child of Prague for keeping the rain away. Sean Dalton Snr, Jim Shannon my history teacher and to everyone who supported my previous film ‘Higher Ground’. To Carlow Arts Festival, Benjamin Perchet Artistic Director and CEO and Orlaith Treacy, Creative Producer, for choosing the film for screening. In particular a special thank you to Creative Ireland and Carlow County Council Arts for their support of this project and the Arts Office for always being so supportive.

To find out more, check out the Carlow Arts Festival website.

https://www.carlowartsfestival.ie/whats-on/festival-programme/legends-of-the-mountains