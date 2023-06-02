Rathvilly tractor run raised €4k for community hall project

By Elizabeth Lee

SEVENTY-FOUR tractors, 30 fancy cars, three big trucks and three trikes – that was the impressive turnout for Rathvilly’s first major event to raise funds for the local community hall.

The Phoenix Centre is set for an impressive overhaul to the tune of €2 million, but first the local community must raise €400,000 to get the project off the ground.

“This was our first tractor run and there was such a buzz around the place; if we could just harness that energy, we’ll have no problem raising the money,” said Martin Deering, the main man behind event.

All of the vehicles assembled in the village of Rathvilly before setting off on three different routes – one of which was through the historic Lisnavagh estate – before ending back in the village. The jaunt around the surrounding countryside was followed by a raffle in the Phoenix Centre itself, with the evening finishing up in the Harp Bar for refreshments. The tractor run raised an impressive €4,000 and is the first of many events that will be arranged.

“Whatever we need to do, we’ll do it to raise the money!” said Martin.

Watch this space!