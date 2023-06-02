  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Taoiseach hopes to see Stormont Assembly restored by September

Taoiseach hopes to see Stormont Assembly restored by September

Friday, June 02, 2023

By David Young and Rebecca Black, PA

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he hopes to see devolved government in Northern Ireland restored by September.

The Stormont Assembly has been effectively collapsed for more than a year while the DUP refuses to participate in the powersharing institutions in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements.

As the current impasse continues, the Taoiseach said he would prefer not to speculate on potential alternatives to devolved government, such as a joint authority arrangement with Irish and British government participation.

Bord Bia Bloom garden festival 2023
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking to the media during a visit to the Bloom Festival in Dublin’s Phoenix Park (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Let’s just be very clear, there is no provision in the Good Friday Agreement for joint authority but equally I don’t think anybody in the Republic of Ireland, and I don’t think most people in Northern Ireland, could accept a return to direct rule either,” he told media during a visit to the Bloom Festival in Dublin on Friday.

“The focus is entirely now on working with the five main parties in Northern Ireland, the Irish and British governments working together to try and get the institutions up and running as soon as possible, hoping that can be done as early as September, but a lot of work to be done between now and then.”

Pressed further on potential alternatives if Stormont is not re-established, Mr Varadkar said: “We’re trying to achieve an objective, the British and Irish governments working together consulting with the five parties trying to get the Executive and Assembly, and the north-south bodies, up and running in September.

“We want to make sure that if the Executive is established that it is a success, that’s really crucial, that’s what is most important in the interests of the people of Northern Ireland and I think me speculating about plan B or plan C at this stage would be counter-productive.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Warning for pet owners after deaths of dogs swimming in stagnant water

Friday, 02/06/23 - 2:38pm

Nama paid €2.6m in redundancy and ‘garden leave’ in 2022

Friday, 02/06/23 - 1:42pm

Medical tech firm BD opens €4m centre in Dublin adding 85 new jobs

Friday, 02/06/23 - 1:20pm