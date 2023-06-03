Bagenalstown will be buzzing for Bloom event

Some of the art work in Bagenalstown for the Bloom Festival Photo Roger Jones

By Suzanne Pender

BAGENALSTOWN in Bloom is back! After a successful first year, Bagenalstown Area Community Development Group is working with organisations across Carlow to host this year’s event. The main activities take place in Coláiste Aindriú, Bagenalstown on Saturday 10 June from 10am to 5pm.

The programme of events includes a range of community education and youth workshops. Live music, entertainment and activities will be provided by Creative Places Bagenalstown, Music Generation and Carlow Sports Partnership.

Additional workshops will take place in Bagenalstown Community Garden, with Carlow Regional Youth Services providing youth workshops in Gleann na Bearú community building.

Yarn bombing will be on display around Bagenalstown in the run-up to the event. Collect a yarn-bombing treasure hunt map in The Little Shop, Kilree Street and enjoy finding all the fabulous work around the local area.

Storytelling takes place in the library and Jolly O’Rock will be there from 10.30am to 11am and 12.30pm to 1pm to meet all the children. Book into a workshop or just drop in for the live music and entertainment, it’s set to be a great family day out.

Events taking place are organised by Bagenalstown Area Community Development Group and supported by Carlow County Council, Kilkenny and Carlow ETB, Carlow County Development Partnership, Creative Places Bagenalstown, Carlow Sports Partnership and Carlow Regional Youth Services.