Cillian Sherlock, PA

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of trespassing at Leinster House.

The “juvenile teenager” is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí at Pearse Street Garda station said the incident happened at approximately 4pm on Saturday.

The Oireachtas is currently on recess until Tuesday, June 13th.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.