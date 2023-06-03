Walk-in clinics for COVID-19 ‘Spring Booster’ set to continue over coming days

By Suzanne Pender

The HSE advises that Community Vaccination Centres (CVCs) around the country will continue to offer walk-in clinics including at venues in Carlow to people eligible for the current COVID-19 Spring Booster over the coming days.

The HSE is again reminding everyone aged 70 or older and those aged five years or older with a weak immune system and who have not yet received their COIVD-19 Spring Booster vaccine to avail of it as soon as possible.

The COVID-19 Spring Booster programme will end in mid-June. The HSE is urging all those who are eligible to take up the opportunity to get vaccinated as early as possible to protect yourself against COVID-19. You can do this by going along to one of our walk-in vaccination clinics or getting a Spring Booster vaccine at participating pharmacies or GPs.

This Bank Holiday Weekend, the following walk in clinics are open:

Carlow Vaccination Centre, St. Dympna’s Hospital, Old Dublin Road, Carlow, R93 X7TY

Sunday 4 June 9am-1pm 12+ Age Group

If you are eligible, you can also get a COVID-19 Spring booster from a participating GP or pharmacy or go to a Community Vaccination Centre (CVCs).

Residents of long-term care facilities for older adults are also currently being vaccinated by HSE mobile vaccination teams.

For vaccination clinic opening times over the next three weeks in Carlow, Clonmel, Ennisorthy, Kilkenny (the Kilkenny Vaccination Centre is located at Unit 24, Hebron Industrial Estate, Hebron Road, Kilkenny R95 X895) and Waterford, please see: walk-in clinic