Waterways Ireland slammed over dredging delay

By Suzanne Pender

THE poor response by Waterways Ireland following calls for dredging to be carried out on the River Barrow at Graiguecullen bridge was described as “not good enough”. Cllr Andrea Dalton pointed out that the local authority had sent a letter to Waterways Ireland last September requesting the river be dredged at this location, yet nothing had been done since. “It’s not good enough that they are not doing even this basic job,” added cllr Dalton.

On a positive note, cllr Dalton praised the work of the council on the nearby Barrow Walk, which she said was “looking fabulous”, just in time for the regatta, which was held over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Town engineer Barry Knowles confirmed that he would again write to Waterways Ireland requesting that it clean the area at the upstream side of Graiguecullen bridge.