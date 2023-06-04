Footpaths to be upgraded on St Joseph’s Rd

By Suzanne Pender

COUNCIL officials have assured members of the public that work on St Joseph’s Road, Carlow will be prioritised during the summer months, when schools are closed. At the May meeting of Carlow Municipal District, cllr Andrea Dalton referred to planned work on footpaths at St Joseph’s Road, Carlow, pointing out this busy road served a number of schools. “I would ask that the work there be prioritised for July and August, when schools are off,” she said.

Town engineer Barry Knowles confirmed that work on footpaths on St Joseph’s Road was due to start in July, while the council intended “prioritising areas around schools” as part of its summer programme of works.