Footpaths to be upgraded on St Joseph’s Rd

Sunday, June 04, 2023

By Suzanne Pender

COUNCIL officials have assured members of the public that work on St Joseph’s Road, Carlow will be prioritised during the summer months, when schools are closed. At the May meeting of Carlow Municipal District, cllr Andrea Dalton referred to planned work on footpaths at St Joseph’s Road, Carlow, pointing out this busy road served a number of schools. “I would ask that the work there be prioritised for July and August, when schools are off,” she said.

Town engineer Barry Knowles confirmed that work on footpaths on St Joseph’s Road was due to start in July, while the council intended “prioritising areas around schools” as part of its summer programme of works.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Lazy days of summer herald official opening of new café at Duckett’s Grove

Sunday, 04/06/23 - 11:06am

Derelict properties scheme could boost housing stock

Sunday, 04/06/23 - 10:45am

First Holy Communion at Ballon NS

Sunday, 04/06/23 - 10:35am