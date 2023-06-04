Lazy days of summer herald official opening of new café at Duckett’s Grove

By Suzanne Pender

THE Lazy River Café at Duckett’s Grove enjoyed its officially opening last week, with guests basking in glorious sunshine to welcome a new era for the historic site.

The café is run by Dave Cowan and his team, who have been overwhelmed by the hugely positive response from the public to the café. From the moment it opened its doors last month, the café has welcomed throngs of visitors, creating a terrific atmosphere at Duckett’s Grove and breathing new life into this much-loved tourist attraction.

The officially opening of the café was performed by mayor of Carlow cllr Fintan Phelan and attended by deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, acting CEO of Carlow County Council Michael Rainey, local councillors and officials, friends and members of the local community.

Cllr Phelan wished Dave and the Lazy River the best of luck in their new venture and spoke of the fantastic addition The Lazy River Café is to Duckett’s Grove, a wonderful place for locals and visitors to enjoy.

Mayor Phelan welcomed the additional jobs the café has created and the wonderful opportunities it provides as a venue for functions and meetings. He also thanked the council for its work at Duckett’s Grove and congratulated Michael and Raymond Walsh of Dalira, who carried out the refurbishing work.

Tribute was also paid to senior executive engineer Lily Slye and her team at Carlow County Council, who oversaw the work.

Following the formalities, all enjoyed the wonderful fare of the Lazy River Café.

The Lazy River at Duckett’s Grove is open every day from 10am to 5pm.