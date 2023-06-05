Burglaries in Carlow and Kildavin

By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a break-in at a house in Burrindale on Wednesday 31 May. The house was broken into shortly after 12 midday. Entry was gained via a window at the rear of the house which was forced open. A quantity of sterling and a pair of cufflinks (featuring the initials PON) were taken.

Gardaí are also investigating a burglary at a house in Raheen, Kildavin. It happened on Wednesday between 9am and 1.30pm when a window at the rear of the property was forced open. A Rado brown watch with a ceramic strap was taken.

A second burglary took place at a house in Cowsgrove, Kildavin on Wednesday during the same time frame. Entry was gained via an open upstairs window. A sum of cash, a blue and orange Nintendo Switch, and an X Box were taken. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact Tullow Garda Station.