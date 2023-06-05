Death notices and funeral arrangements for Co Carlow

Very Rev Fr Gerard O’Byrne PE

Rathangan, Co. Kildare & Ballykealy, Ballon, Co. Carlow. Retired Parish Priest of Rathangan, June 3rd 2023 in the loving care of the staff at Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas.

Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Ana, brothers Edward, Donal and Hugh and his sister Mary.

Deeply regretted by his brothers John and Fr. William (P.P. Kill), sisters in law, brother in law, Fr. Thomas (Adm Carlow Cathedral) and all other nieces & nephews, extended family & friends, Bishop Denis Nulty, the priests of Kildare & Leighlin, parishioners of Rathangan & former parishes.

Reposing in Church of the Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan on Sunday evening (June 4th) from 6.30 o’clock to 9 o’clock with rosary at 7 o’clock, reposing on Monday (June 5th) from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with prayer service at 7 o’clock. Requiem mass on Tuesday (June 6th) at 2 o’clock followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Rathangan.

Ar dhéis Dé go raibh a anam dilis

Funeral mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer