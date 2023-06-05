Derelict properties scheme could boost housing stock

By Suzanne Pender

A SCHEME aimed at turning vacant and derelict properties into new homes has failed to attract Carlow’s property owners – but maybe that’s about to change. At last week’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, director of services Kieran Cullinane announced changes to the Croí Cónaithe (Towns) Funds Scheme.

When first announced, the government grant scheme of €30,000, up to a maximum of €50,000, for the refurbishment of vacant properties was only available if the property was subsequently used as a private residence. Mr Cullinane stated that this has now changed to include properties that will subsequently be available for rent.

Originally, properties considered for inclusion must be vacant for two years or more and have been built before 1993; however, Mr Cullinane indicated that this has been extended to 2007.

A grant of up to €70,000 is also available towards the costs of refurbishing derelict properties.

Mr Cullinane stated that those availing of the grant must be registered with the Residential Tenancy Board (RTB), while everything must be approved in advance of work commencing. The property owner is also required not to sell the property within five years, with a 100% clawback clause included should that happen.

Mr Cullinane stated that, to date, Co Carlow has received 21 applications for the scheme, with just four received from Carlow Municipal District, two of which were approved.

Cllr Fergal Browne said he was “bemused by the scheme”, adding that the changes indicated that the scheme wasn’t thought through properly. He welcomed the changes to the scheme, adding that housing was all about increasing supply, and in that respect, the scheme was a good one.

Cllr Andrea Dalton also welcomed the changes, describing bringing houses back into residences as “a win-win for all”, removing dereliction and providing homes.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace was critical of the poor uptake, adding that the government was “doing everything except what it should be doing – building houses”.

Mr Cullinane stated that while interest had been slow, the council had received 40 enquiries about the scheme, which may return following the changes.

“I would ask members to get the message out there about the scheme, because it is quite a good scheme,” he said.