Firefighters in Wicklow put out major blaze

Kenneth Fox
Firefighters have extinguished a major blaze in County Wicklow.
Early this afternoon crews from Greystones and Rathdrum were called up to the Sally Gap where a significant gorse fire had broken out.
Wicklow Fire Service along with a helicopter and staff from the National Parks and Wildlife Service then worked to bring it under control.
The Military Road was closed for a short time and at the moment, it’s not yet clear what caused the blaze.
A fire on the military road has been extinguished by fire crews from #Greystones and #Rathdrum, staff from @npws and @ExecutiveHelis pic.twitter.com/xT7bAjrG8r
— Wicklow Fire Service (@FireWicklow) June 5, 2023