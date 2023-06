Gardaí in Carlow are investigating the theft of a ride on lawnmower from a garden shed in Ballycarney between Monday 30 and Thursday 1 June. The mower is red and black in colour.

A second ride on mower was taken from a garden shed in Linkerstown, Tinryland on Thursday 1 June between 10am and 3.30pm. The mower is red in colour. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles in those areas on the dates mentioned to make contact with Carlow Garda Station.