Significance of town hall in Irish history

Monday, June 05, 2023

By Suzanne Pender

THE pivotal role Carlow Town Hall played in Irish history should be recognised, according to cllr Fergal Browne. Reflecting on the 100th anniversary of the Civil War, the Fine Gael councillor said it was difficult time in our own nation’s history, yet one that should be acknowledged.

“I am conscious of the town hall’s pivotal role and I feel we should mark it in some way,” added cllr Browne.

“It was a time of the foundation of our new, modern state and also learning to leave behind the Civil War,” he reflected.

