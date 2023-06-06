Arts festival goes back to its roots with something for all the family

By Suzanne Pender

THE ONLY thing left to chance is the weather – and at this stage, that too looks likely to shine brightly as Carlow Arts Festival kicks off tomorrow (Wednesday) for five days of festivities. The festival’s HQ is the grounds of Carlow College, with an action-packed programme from Wednesday to Sunday 7-11 June.

“We are more than ready,” enthused Benjamin Perchet, Carlow Arts Festival’s artistic director and CEO.

“We have been working very hard on the programme for months. Luckily the team we have is fantastic and they’ve been visibly present with posters and brochures all over town. Everything came together and we’re very much ready from Wednesday.

“Last year, people were delighted to come together again after three years of Covid and the weather was glorious, so we are hopeful we’ll have that again,” said Benjamin.

Carlow Arts Festival kicks off tomorrow with school performances in Visual of ‘Wires, Strings & Other Things’, an early indication of how this year’s programme has its youngest audiences in mind. The big day for children is this Saturday, with activities neatly coinciding with Cruinniú na nÓg, Ireland’s national day of creativity for children (***see story below***).

“We have an intense programme of performances for children on Saturday 10 June from 3pm, which are free, including ‘Goodnight Egg’, and plenty of events happening in our HQ,” said Benjamin.

“The other big event for children is our Carnival of Collective Joy at 1.30pm – a collaboration with local children from various schools and supported by Music Generation.”

The parade will move through Carlow town so expect a feast of colour, noise and excitement!

A series of eclectic performances will take place in Visual on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights featuring dance and non-verbal theatre by artists from Greece, Belgium and the Netherlands – all offering something unique for Carlow audiences.

In terms of music, the O’Hara’s Live and Local stage is back with a jam-packed line-up of popular and much-loved local performers, while the main stage is not to be missed with acts including AE Mak, Jafaris/SNKY Sessions and John Francis Flynn.

Artworks 2023 launches in Visual on Thursday 8 June and runs until the following Sunday from 11am to 8.30pm with free admission. The exhibition includes commissioned works along with Irish and international artists under the theme ‘Remembering the Future’.

Poetry, trad sessions, a silent disco, talks and a variety of arts-based engagement and participation projects as part of the Assembly programme will also take place.

“We have more events this year than last year, from noon every day right through to 9pm, every 25 minutes,” said Benjamin.

“We really wanted to bring Carlow Arts Festival back to its original roots with more and more engagement with communities around Carlow so we are delighted to have Assembly, which has been running through the year in various communities around the county,” said Benjamin.

“June is the climax of all this work all year round and is extremely important to the festival,” he adds.

Another exhibition not to be missed is ‘The Long and Short of It’ in Carlow College, a project involving older members of the community from Rathvilly, Hacketstown, Myshall and Graiguecullen.

“Many of our events are free, some are ticketed, but we expect festival HQ to be buzzing. We’ll also have some great food vendors and craft vendors and hope people will come together to enjoy themselves. And hopefully the beautiful weather will continue,” said Benjamin.

For full programme details, visit www.carlowartsfestival.ie.