Costa del Carlow!

Heatwave to continue, but swimmers advised to stay safe

By Elizabeth Lee

CO CARLOW has reached “absolute drought” conditions, with little chance of rain over the coming days.

That’s according to Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather, who told ***The Nationalist*** that it hasn’t rained in three weeks, while the dry, sunny weather looks set to continue over the next week.

“We have absolute drought conditions right now with soil moisture down,” said Alan. “We have very settled weather and it looks like it will continue for the next week or so.”

An orange weather warning is in place and that’s expected to be upgraded to a red alert from tomorrow, meaning that there’s a very strong risk of fire.

Liam Carroll, acting chief fire office with Carlow Fire Service, said that people must exercise extreme caution when using any sort of barbecue, especially disposable ones, and to ensure they are completely extinguished. The ground is very dry, so the fire risk is high, even in urban areas.

Liam’s warning comes after Bagenalstown fire crew battled flames on the Blackstairs Mountain last Tuesday and Wednesday nights, after fires were deliberately set by vandals.

The glorious, sunny weather that Co Carlow has been experiencing is thanks to high pressure over the northwest of Ireland, which is blocking the usual elements of wind and rain. Alan also warned that although the southeast is cooled by easterly breezes, UV levels are very high.

“It might feel a little cooler, thanks to that breeze, but the UV levels are very high. Don’t be fooled into thinking that it’s not hot; you still need protection from the sun,” warned Alan.

Swimmers and paddlers should exercise caution around the county’s rivers and watering holes, especially since water temperatures are still cool at this time of year.

Recently-appointed water safety officer Caroline Shanahan advised that lifeguards on the River Barrow in Bagenalstown and Clashganny are not on duty until 19 June and warned that no-one should get into the river unless they are confident swimmers and that they should never swim alone. Lifebuoys are in place at popular swimming areas and swimmers should always have some form of floatation device with them in case they get into difficulty.

With the good weather likely to continue for the coming week, the best advice is to always wear sun screen and, above all, enjoy it while it lasts!