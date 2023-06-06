Death notices in Co Carlow

Eileen LENNON (née O’Connor)

14 Sycamore Road, Rathnapish, Carlow

On June 4th 2023 (peacefully) at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of Kevin and much loved mother of Kevin, Paul, Ian and Fiona, adored grandmother of Niamh and predeceased by her cherished daughter-in-law Peg. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, brother, sisters, son-in-law Maurice, daughter-in-law Martina, granddaughter, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Eileen Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle on Wednesday evening from 4pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

House private, please.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam