Garda investigate the identity of body found in the River Barrow

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW gardaí are investigating the identity of a body that was retrieved from the River Barrow on Sunday evening, 4 June, at 4pm.

The body was discovered by a group of people who were swimming in the river at Orchard, Leighlinbridge.

A team from the Garda Forensic Unit is working on establishing the identity of the body, with local garda sources confirming that they are exploring if the remains are those of missing Carlow man John Coakley.

Mr Coakley (40) has been missing from his home at Brown Street, Carlow since Friday 14 April. His distraught father John Snr appealed for information about him on RTÉ’s Crimecall, while gardaí and other emergency services and volunteers carried out repeated searches along the river and in areas of Carlow town since his disappearance.

“Gardaí are exploring the connection between the remains and Mr Coakley. We are in the process of identifying the person, but it’s very likely that it’s Mr Coakley,” confirmed Superintendent Anthony Farrell to The Nationalist.