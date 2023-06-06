St Mary’s CBS students fêted at awards ceremony

ST MARY’S Academy CBS, Carlow held its highly-anticipated Edmund Rice Awards ceremony recently, just before the academic year ended. Named after the founder of the Christian Brothers, the awards gave staff, students and guests of honour the opportunity to gather together in celebration of students who have made outstanding contributions to the school community.

The school’s ethos believes in celebrating academic achievement but also promoting and celebrating leadership, teamwork, determination, self-belief and, most importantly, respect. These attributes ensure that CBS students develop into responsible citizens.

Following the opening address from school principal Fiona Lennon, last year’s Student of the Year Luke Noctor spoke to the audience. Luke is now studying to become a biology and PE teacher in DCU. His words of advice and support to the current students were inspirational.

During the awards ceremony, the school celebrated recipients of the student of the year award from each year group, sportsman of the year for each of the sports which are run in the school, and, finally, a range of leadership awards for involvement in the student council, the green schools committee and the Meitheal leaders, to name but a few.

Recipient of the prestigious Anne Brennan Award, named after a former secretary in St Mary’s Academy CBS, is chosen by sixth-year students. This year, Deivids Aflitunovs, a charismatic student who embodies all of the characteristics which are promoted in CBS, was a most deserving winner.

Peter Grogan was awarded sixth-year student of the year and took home the Seán O’Ceallaigh Cup for his consistent hard work and motivation.

St Mary’s Academy CBS is extremely grateful to both students and teachers for such a wonderful celebration and to the parents and guardians as well as the wider community for their incredible support.

