Two brothers sent for trial over violent melee in north Dublin

Tom Tuite

Two brothers charged over a violent melee at a junction in north Dublin have been sent forward for trial.

Glen Ward, 30, and Eric O’Driscoll, 21, are accused of violent disorder by using or threatening to use violence at the Cardiffsbridge Road-Deanstown Green junction in Finglas on August 9th.

The two men, from Finglas, also have charges for producing a bicycle saddle and pole during a fight in connection with the incident.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment, and the pair appeared before Judge Gerard Jones at Blanchardstown District Court.

Gardaí served books of evidence on them, and the judge granted a return for trial order, sending the case forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. They were remanded on bail.

The next appearance date was not read out, but it will be during the new court term, which runs from Wednesday until the end of July.

The pair were granted legal aid and warned to notify the prosecution within 14 days if they have alibis. The judge also granted an order for gardai to provide the defence with copies of interview videos.

A previous bail hearing was told Mr Ward agreed to reside at a specific address not stated aloud during the proceedings. It was alleged Mr O’Driscoll was “in possession of a weapon at the time of this incident”. However, the accused made no admissions.

Garda Ciaran Maloney had said, “Reports had come in to gardai that a number of males were standing at the junction of Cardiffsbridge Road and Deanstown Green”.

The court heard they dispersed when gardaí arrived.

The bail terms state not to “loiter” at the incident location; they had to provide, provide gardaí with a phone number, and be available for contact at all times.

They have yet to indicate how they will plead. Three other men are also before the courts in connection with the incident.