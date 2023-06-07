Borris lacemakers take their art to local nursing home

By Elizabeth Lee

A SPECIAL project was unveiled recently in Borris Lodge Nursing Home to mark National Arts in Nursing Homes Day.

Residents have been participating in a collaborative arts project in Co Carlow called the Borris Lace Exchange. It is based on the local traditional craft of Borris Lace, its history and its unique skills.

The craft was revived in recent years by the Borris Lacemakers, a local voluntary and local community group engaged in promoting and sharing this traditional skill. Led by artist Jules Michael, the wider collaboration includes the Borris Lacemakers, Borris Men’s Shed, Borris Lodge Nursing Home, Borris House and the Kavanagh family, and sculptor Michelle Byrne.

The Borris Lacemakers visited the nursing home residents to show samples of lace, give a lace-making demonstration and share stories of past lace-makers in the community, many of whom would have had links with the nursing home. Jules and Michelle worked with residents and staff to create clay and plaster artefacts of nature-based material, echoing designs based on oak leaves, ferns and wildflowers found in original Borris Lace. Bringing nature and casting clay into the healthcare setting provided an opportunity to share tactile, natural textures, plants and objects among the residents. Gathering people together in this context brought up wonderful opportunities to share stories, memories from past times and to have fun.

The project was celebrated at the beginning of June with the residents’ art and artefacts that they created through the Borris Lace Exchange being put on display. The exhibition featured beautiful lace work and the excellent artwork undertaken by residents of the nursing homes. The art work included pieces with natural plants and flowers as well as the traditional artform of painting. Families joined to celebrate the creative talents of the residents, while the general public have also been visiting to view the Lace Exchange work.